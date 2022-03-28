32 Sefton cafes, restaurants and eateries given five stars in latest ratings

Here are the 32 places to eat that have recently been given the top hygiene award in Sefton.

Whether you want a fancy meal at a restaurant, a sandwich at a local cafe or a quick takeaway you always want to make sure the food you’re eating has been prepared to the highest standard.

Liverpoolworld has looked at the latest ratings from the Food Standards Agency, to see which establishments have been given a five star rating in February and March.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rankings give a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Lords Cafe Bar, Southport. Image: Google

Which establishments got the top rating?

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Bistro Moulin at 73 Old Mill Lane, Formby, Merseyside; rated on March 3

• Rated 5: Momma’s House at 3 The Shakespeare Centre, 43-51 Shakespeare Street, Southport; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: Spice of Bengal at 12-14 Station Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on March 3

• Rated 5: Sapori Restaurant at 519 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Tipple at 42 Station Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Park Golf Club at Park Road West, Southport, Southport Merseyside; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: 600 Degrees at Unit 2 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Finnegans Fish Bar & Takeaway at 70 Hawthorne Road, Bootle; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Lords Cafe Bar at 659-661 Lord Street, Southport; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut Restaurant at Ocean Plaza, Marine Drive, Southport; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Cafe 1821 Ltd at Christ Church C Of E, Lord Street, Southport; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Empire at 11-13 Nevill Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Cafe Hope at Aintree Lane, Aintree, Merseyside; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee (Within Next) at Next, Racecourse Retail Park, Aintree; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Kings Church Luncheon Club at The Kings Church, 2 Drummond Road, Crosby; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Harbour Cafe Bar at The Pantry, 76-78 Station Road, Ainsdale; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Pier Restaurant at Promenade, Southport; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Remedy at 110a Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on February 16

The brunchburger at Tipple. Image: @tipplebar/instagram

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Pacific Hotel at 168 Linacre Road, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Mikhail Hotels Ltd at Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: The Park Golf Club (Bar) at Southport Municipal Golf Cours, Park Road West, Southport, Merseyside; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Little Kings and Queens at 74 Litherland Road, Bootle; rated on February 25

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Allotment at Unit 10 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Cake Corner by Leanne at Unit 6 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Cone Head at Unit 5 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Down and Out at Unit 3 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Hectors Mexicana at Unit 1 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Pitamu at Unit 4 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Vincent Pacific at Unit 9 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Vue at Unit 23 Ocean Plaza, Marine Parade, Southport; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Spoilt For Choice at 57 London Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Pud Dessert Co at 144a Cambridge Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on February 17

What do the ratings mean?

The scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary