A man has died following a crash in Maghull this morning (May 14).

Merseyside Police were contacted at 8.30am following reports a Suzuki motorbike had been in collision with a blue Renault Zoe outside the Aldi store on Northway at the junction of Dover Road.

The rider of the bike, a 34 year-old man from the Maghull area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Merseyside Police said the man’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting with enquiries.

There are currently road closures in place on Northway (A59) and Liverpool Road South between Hall Lane and Switch Island and emergency services are at the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the incident is being dealt with.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer from Merseyside Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public who stopped at the scene and assisted in administering first aid. We are making extensive enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.

“We know this road would have been busy around 8.30am with commuters, buses and school traffic and I would appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity who saw or heard anything or thinks they captured something significant on their dashcam or mobile phone to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, contact SCIU on 0151 777 5747, or email [email protected] quoting log 172 of 14 May.