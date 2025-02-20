A new bar is coming to a popular street in Liverpool city centre and below is everything you knew

Where is the new bar coming?

Tucked away between Castle Street and North John Street in Liverpool city centre, Harrington Street has seen a lot of redevelopment over the last few years.

Already home to a variety of popular drinking spots, the street is set to see another addition in the coming months.

Harringtons will open at the site was formerly Buca Di Bacco in Liverpool city centre. | submit

What is this new bar?

Called Harringtons, this new establishment will be split over two floors.

Upsatirs there will be a bar playing funk, soul, motown and disco whilst in the basement there will be a games room with live music.

Work started on the refurbishment of the site, which was once upon a time Italian restaurant - Buca di Bacco, earlier in the year and is set to be ready for opening this coming Spring.

Placed ideally between the business district and the retail areas of Liverpool One, the people behind Harringtons say it is the perfect spot for post shopping drinks or indeed pre Castle Street meal drinks.

When will it open?

What has been said about the new bar?

A spokesperson for Harringtons said:“ We are well into our refit of this site and look forward to bringing this old building back to life.

“Harringtons will create around 20 new full and part-time jobs and will be open in Spring 2025.

“We will share more information when we have it in relation to a launch date.”

How can I find out more?

Follow Harringtons Townhouse Livepool on Instagram to keep up to date with any news and see sneak peeks of what’s coming.