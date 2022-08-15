Liverpool A Level students ready themselves for results day this week.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a nervous time for students in Liverpool , as A Level results are set to be released towards the end of the week.

It brings to an end an anxious exam period where, in some cases, students were tested on topics they were told would not be on the exam or sat papers containing mistakes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many will be looking to log into the UCAS hub , which automatically updates A Level results on the day of their release, to see if they’ve not only achieved the grade required but the all important confirmation that they’ve been accepted for the course they’ve applied for.

So, as nails are being bitten, LiverpoolWorld is here to alleviate some concerns young people may have and look at when results will be released and what happens next.

When will A Level results in Liverpool be released?

The results across the United Kingdom for A Level students will be available from 8:15am on Thursday August 18 .

UCAS has advised that prospective university students also:

Have their application sign in details handy and update your contact details if you need to.

Make sure they’re available on results day, because UCAS can’t speak to anyone else about your application details unless you give them nominated access to speak on a student’s behalf.

Check how their exam results get to their universities/colleges – most come directly to us from the awarding organisations, and we send them on to your choices. But if not, they just send your exam results to your universities or colleges themselves.

How can I find my A Level results in Liverpool?

The UCAS hub will automatically receive results to alert universities of tariff points garnered through A Level results.

You can collect your results from your school or college - contact your school or college directly to find out opening times when they will be handing out the results.

UCAS receives the results directly and will update your Hub – this is normally around 8am. The system will be very busy, so you might need to be patient to find out whether you’ve been successful.

While you can check the UCAS Hub to find out whether you’ve got into either of your choices, you’ll still need to collect your results to see exactly what grades you got - especially if you’re looking to go through the clearing process.

What happens next when my results come through?

The day many students await - graduating a university. But before then, the process of confirming A Level results with the universities of choice.

Those applying for university should have already made their “firm choice” through the UCAS hub and as results are sent directly to the service, a confirmation will come through regarding your placement at the university of choice.

Bear in mind that it will be a very busy day for UCAS and with so many people logging in to find their result and confirm their university, it may take a few hours for the UCAS hub to be updated.

For those whose grades have not met the level required to join their preferred university or those who hadn’t considered university but have solid enough grades to apply, you can go through a clearing process.

There is also the option that a preferred university may offer a course change if the grades do not meet the grading boundary to read your preferred course. This is known as a “changed course offer”, which you can accept or decline.

What if I don’t agree with my A Level results?

If you do not agree with your A Level results, you can go through an appeal process with Ofqual within 15 days. This process can take up to four weeks so contact the university you’ve applied for while a review decision is made.

You’ll have to go through your school or college to appeal to your exam board. Your work won’t be re-marked but the exam board will look at the evidence provided by your school or college and assess whether you were given a reasonable grade.

Your exam board will keep you informed of the status of your appeal. If it rejects your appeal, it’ll explain why.