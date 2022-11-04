WATCH: A sneak peek inside Eureka! Science + Discovery before it opens on Wirral
The eagerly awaited centre will open its doors to the public on Friday November 11.
Located at Seacombe Ferry Terminal on Wirral, Eureka! Science + Discovery is designed for children and young people up to 14 years to discover how Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics influence and shape their lives. Through connecting the everyday with the extraordinary, to ignite curiosities and present possibilities.