“It’s just like a big party” - new play is a larger than life comedy that celebrates our city and the Song Contest.

A Thong for Europe is the Royal Court's latest original offering, and it's arriving just in time for Eurovision. Packed with all of your favourite tunes from the Song Contest.

The show centres on Lulu, who lives in Waterloo and is the biggest Eurovision nut that you will ever meet. Conceived to the beat of ABBA’s tambourine, she only drinks Bucks Fizz and Sonia had to take out a restraining order against her in 2002.

Eithne Browne plays Stephanie in the show, she said: "It's fun. It really is great fun. The songs are there. We've done about five shows in front of the public now and had the same response. Up on your feet dancing at the end, enjoying the music. But there's also quite emotional sides to it as well. The sort of quieter, more family moments."

The night Liverpool won the right to host the Eurovision Song Contest, renowned playwright Jonathan Harvey had an idea to pen a musical for his home city featuring hits from Eurovision history.

Eithne said: "They (the audience) leave feeling happy, uplifted and part of something. That's the response I've got back from the audience members that I've spoken to afterwards so far. It's just like a big party."

Eithne Browne Stars as Stephanie in A Thong For Europe

A Thong For Europe is the 100th show produced since Kevin Fearon and Gillian Miller took the building over in 2005. Eithne was in the first show at the Court and is also in the 100th show.

The theatre has grown its own audience over the years. In the first two years, more than 70% of the audience surveyed said that they didn't go to any other theatre. Now that is closer to 30% as the audience has grown and tried other venues.

