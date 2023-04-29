Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
1 hour ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
14 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
15 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
18 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
18 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer

Hilarious show A Thong For Europe arrives at Liverpool’s Royal Court in time for Eurovision

“It’s just like a big party” - new play is a larger than life comedy that celebrates our city and the Song Contest.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 29th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST

A Thong for Europe is the Royal Court's latest original offering, and it's arriving just in time for Eurovision. Packed with all of your favourite tunes from the Song Contest.

The show centres on Lulu, who lives in Waterloo and is the biggest Eurovision nut that you will ever meet. Conceived to the beat of ABBA’s tambourine, she only drinks Bucks Fizz and Sonia had to take out a restraining order against her in 2002.

Eithne Browne plays Stephanie in the show, she said: "It's fun. It really is great fun. The songs are there. We've done about five shows in front of the public now and had the same response. Up on your feet dancing at the end, enjoying the music. But there's also quite emotional sides to it as well. The sort of quieter, more family moments."

Most Popular

The night Liverpool won the right to host the Eurovision Song Contest, renowned playwright Jonathan Harvey had an idea to pen a musical for his home city featuring hits from Eurovision history.

Eithne said: "They (the audience) leave feeling happy, uplifted and part of something. That's the response I've got back from the audience members that I've spoken to afterwards so far. It's just like a big party."

Eithne Browne Stars as Stephanie in A Thong For EuropeEithne Browne Stars as Stephanie in A Thong For Europe
Eithne Browne Stars as Stephanie in A Thong For Europe

A Thong For Europe is the 100th show produced since Kevin Fearon and Gillian Miller took the building over in 2005. Eithne was in the first show at the Court and is also in the 100th show.

The theatre has grown its own audience over the years. In the first two years, more than 70% of the audience surveyed said that they didn't go to any other theatre. Now that is closer to 30% as the audience has grown and tried other venues.

A Thong for Europe is running at Liverpool's Royal Court from now until 27 May.

Related topics:LiverpoolEurope