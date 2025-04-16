Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £400,000 maintenance project along the A5036 near Liverpool will begin next week, bringing two months of overnight road closures.

National Highways is installing a new bridge safety barrier along a section of the route at Church Road in Litherland where the A5036 goes over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal between Hawthorne Road and Bridge Road roundabout.

The work will take place along the westbound carriageway and involves replacing the temporary barriers which keep pedestrians and cyclists safe from vehicles with a totally new steel system.

Works will begin on Tuesday, April 22 and end on Friday, June 27. The westbound A5036 from Hawthorne Road to Bridge Road roundabout will be closed nightly at the canal bridge between 8.00pm and 6.00am Monday to Friday.

National Highways advises motorists to follow the clearly signed diversion via:

Netherton Way

Bailey Drive

Southport Road

Breeze Hill

Balliol Road

Rimrose Way

Princess Way

National Highways programme delivery manager Mangat Bansal said: “This is important work to install a new safety parapet along the bridge over the canal. The road will be fully open during the day but we’ll need to close the westbound carriageway overnight so we can do this work safely.

“We’d like to thank road users in advance for their patience and support while we deliver this important safety work.”