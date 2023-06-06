Register
Abandoned dog found cruelly tied to railing on busy Liverpool road is now looking for new home

Mabel is a lovely Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, in search of a new loving home.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:34 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST

Freshfields Animal Rescue are in search of a loving home for a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross who was cruelly abandoned on a busy Liverpool road.

Used for breeding, then ditched after just having puppies, 18-month-old Mabel was found alone and frightened tied to a railing and taken to the centre.

Deb Hughes, Freshfields’ Communication Officer, said: “We scanned her to see if she was microchipped, as we always do. It was heart-breaking when her chip came back as ‘Puppy Number 9’. It seems that this lovely dog has never had a name or a loving home. She has one of those now, as we’ve named her Mabel.”

After spending the last couple of weeks in a foster home with a member of the kennels team, she is now in search of a permanent home, with a family who can give her the love and care she deserves.

Mabel is searching for a new loving family.
Mabel is searching for a new loving family.

About Mabel: Mabel needs a cat-free home, with children over the age of 16. She doesn’t like to be left alone so ideally her new family will be able to stay with her for a while. She does need a bit of work on her toilet training however, with a routine and regular encouragement, she will learn quickly.

Contacting Freshfields Animal Rescue: Those interested in adopting Mabel can all the centre on 0151 931 1604 or contact [email protected] For more information on Freshfields’ work, visit www.freshfields.org.uk.

Mabel is a lovely Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, in search of a new loving home.
Mabel is a lovely Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, in search of a new loving home.
