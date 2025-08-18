Tons of absolutely charming puppies and dogs searching for loving, permanent homes in and around Liverpool this summer - and you could make their dreams come true.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has dozens of wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt?
Below are 17 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s lovely residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Moses - Greyhound
Moses is a Greyhound. Moses can live with other medium to large dogs and children of high school age. As an ex racing dog it's unlikely he has been in a home before and will need all of his basic training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Sasha - Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross
Sasha is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. Sasha is a sweet and loving girl who will need somebody at home for much of the time as she does struggle to be alone. Although she has come from a multi dog household she will need to be the only pet at home so that she can build her confidence, but she can live with children over the age of 12. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Princess - Crossbreed
Princess is a crossbreed. Princess can live with children over the age of 10 but will need to be the only pet at home as she prefers not to interact with other dogs. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Pickles - Jack Russell Terrier cross
Pickles is a Jack Russell Terrier cross. He can live with children over the age of 14. Pickles gets along well with other dogs but can be a bit over amorous at times so will need to be the only dog in the home due to this. He will need a quieter home and may need a refresher on house training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside