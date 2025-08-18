2 . Sasha - Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross

Sasha is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. Sasha is a sweet and loving girl who will need somebody at home for much of the time as she does struggle to be alone. Although she has come from a multi dog household she will need to be the only pet at home so that she can build her confidence, but she can live with children over the age of 12. | Dogs Trust Merseyside