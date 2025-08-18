17 adorable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Merseyside in need of forever homes in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Discover the adorable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Merseyside looking for loving families in Liverpool.

Tons of absolutely charming puppies and dogs searching for loving, permanent homes in and around Liverpool this summer - and you could make their dreams come true.

Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has dozens of wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt?

- 13 charming cats and dogs at Merseyside RSPCA centres searching for homes in Liverpool

- Go beyond just reading the story - sign up for the LiverpoolWorld newsletter

Below are 17 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s lovely residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

Moses is a Greyhound. Moses can live with other medium to large dogs and children of high school age. As an ex racing dog it's unlikely he has been in a home before and will need all of his basic training.

1. Moses - Greyhound

Moses is a Greyhound. Moses can live with other medium to large dogs and children of high school age. As an ex racing dog it's unlikely he has been in a home before and will need all of his basic training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Sasha is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. Sasha is a sweet and loving girl who will need somebody at home for much of the time as she does struggle to be alone. Although she has come from a multi dog household she will need to be the only pet at home so that she can build her confidence, but she can live with children over the age of 12.

2. Sasha - Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross

Sasha is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. Sasha is a sweet and loving girl who will need somebody at home for much of the time as she does struggle to be alone. Although she has come from a multi dog household she will need to be the only pet at home so that she can build her confidence, but she can live with children over the age of 12. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Princess is a crossbreed. Princess can live with children over the age of 10 but will need to be the only pet at home as she prefers not to interact with other dogs.

3. Princess - Crossbreed

Princess is a crossbreed. Princess can live with children over the age of 10 but will need to be the only pet at home as she prefers not to interact with other dogs. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Pickles is a Jack Russell Terrier cross. He can live with children over the age of 14. Pickles gets along well with other dogs but can be a bit over amorous at times so will need to be the only dog in the home due to this. He will need a quieter home and may need a refresher on house training.

4. Pickles - Jack Russell Terrier cross

Pickles is a Jack Russell Terrier cross. He can live with children over the age of 14. Pickles gets along well with other dogs but can be a bit over amorous at times so will need to be the only dog in the home due to this. He will need a quieter home and may need a refresher on house training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DogsPuppiesAdoptionLiverpoolFamily
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice