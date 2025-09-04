15 loveable cats and dogs at Merseyside RSPCA centres searching for homes in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 15:01 BST

These lovable cats and dogs at RSPCA centres in and around Merseyside are looking for forever homes. Could you be the one to adopt them?

These 15 lovely cats, kittens, puppies and dogs are searching for their forever homes in Liverpool and Merseyside.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch is no longer open but many lovely animals are available to foster or adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 15 adorable cats and dogs up for adoption in and around Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

1. Athena

Athena is a sweet and curious girl with growing confidence. Her time in the cattery has led to her being very easy to handle and very affectionate. She is three. | RSPCA

2. Bear - Springer Spaniel

Bear is a one-year-old Springer Spaniel cross. Bear would suit experienced owners who have patience when working with him due to his initial nervousness. | RSPCA

3. Milah - Japanese Akita cross

Milah is a Japanese Akita cross. She would prefer to be the only dog in the home and needs an active family. | RSPCA

4. Bubbles

Bubbles tends to prefer feline company over human touch – though he is getting more curious and confident every day. He will allow you to initiate contact and after a cautious sniff will allow you to be in his space. Bubbles can often be found lounging on his cat tree, scratching at a post or contentedly playing with toys in his pod. | RSPCA

