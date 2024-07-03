Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘Brickworks’ development would be built on a former grease oil site where plans to build a hotel fell through.

A two-part tower providing almost 100 new apartments could be given the go-ahead on the site of a former grease oil firm in the Baltic Triangle.

Proposals have been put forward by city-based Torus to build 93 new units on land between Norfolk Street and Brick Street on the edge of the city centre. The site was formerly occupied by the Liver Grease Oil and Chemicals Company but has stood derelict for the past five years.

It is the second set of designs to face scrutiny after plans for a 202-room hotel fell through almost two and a half years ago.

As per a Liverpool Council planning committee agenda ahead of its meeting at Liverpool Town Hall next Tuesday, Torus is seeking to redevelop the site into two apartment blocks - eight and 10 storey - linked centrally with a central stair/lift core with an external courtyard located to either side. The residential units on upper floors would comprise 45 one-bed apartments, 45 two-bed apartments and three three-bed apartments, including 21 wheelchair accessible units.

The development would be car free with a total of 112 secure cycle parking spaces provided for both residents and visitors. The site is located towards the eastern edge of the Baltic Triangle.

Housing association Torus manages thousands of properties across Merseyside with a view to building more than 5,000 by 2026. It is responsible for delivering the major Approach development on Edge Lane.

The new site would be known as the Brickworks, according to planning documents submitted by Torus. All 93 units are proposed to meet the Government’s definition of affordable housing, being offered as intermediate rent to buy properties.

The report said the Baltic has traditionally been a focus for business and industry but now also includes residential and other complementary uses.

How the Brickworks site in the Baltic Triangle could look. | Studio RBA

The Liver Grease, Oil and Chemical Company, which occupied the site until July 2019, was founded in 1809 as P.Holgrove and Co-Turpentine Distillers, and moved to Norfolk Street in 1900. It has since ceased trading operations.