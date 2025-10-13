Ageing Liverpool leisure centres are 'at risk' as radical changes loom

Liverpool’s “ageing” leisure centres “risk falling behind” without action and investment as the city council looks to transform its offer over the next five years.

With an ambition to make the city the most active in England by 2040, Liverpool’s leisure facilities are to undergo a transformation to become a network of community hubs.

Members of the city council’s cabinet are expected to sign off on a five-year scheme at Liverpool Town Hall tomorrow that will radically change how sites across the city are used. According to a new strategy for leisure services, around half of Liverpool’s sites are more than 30 years old and in need of an upgrade.

Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Officials have warned that without action, the “visible and valuable” services face an increased risk of closure and a reduction in access for those who need them most. The new strategy has outlined how the city’s leisure services stand “at a crossroads.”

The document said how for many years, leisure centres have “played a vital role in helping residents to be active, stay healthy, and connect with their communities” but were now ageing. It added: “Rising energy costs, outdated designs, and limited digital systems mean that without action, facilities will fall further behind modern standards.”

According to the local authority, this increased the likelihood of sites shutting down and would reduce support “for those who rely on them most, particularly people in disadvantaged areas who face the greatest health inequalities.” Officials said the launch of the strategy provided an “unprecedented opportunity to reimagine leisure for the future.”

By 2030, the council is expected to spend more than £5m on feasibility studies, essential modernisation works, and the additional capacity required to prepare for wider transformation. In all, a full scheme could cost around £30m.

The document added: “Our centres will evolve into integrated wellbeing hubs. This means they will still offer gyms, pools, and sports, but they will also become welcoming places where people can access health programmes, join community activities, and connect with wider support.

“Each hub will be designed to meet local needs, bringing health, activity, and community under one roof.”

Last month, the city council offered an update on two of its sites that have been the subject of public interest for the past 18 months. Since December 2023, Park Road and Everton Park Lifestyles sites have been subject to discussions with potential operators to take the locations on.

The council has held detailed discussions with the City of Liverpool Gymnastics Foundation and St Joseph Catholic Multi Academy Trust. These conversations have identified the best means to secure the future of the centres on a sustainable basis.

For Everton Park, a long-lease agreement is now being explored. This would allow the Academy Trust to operate the centre while maintaining public access.

In the meantime, maintenance work on the roof is being carried out to prepare the site for its future use. At Park Road, a new model is taking shape and plans are being developed for a multi-partner sports hub, including its role as a national centre of best practice in gymnastics.

Work is also continuing at the Peter Lloyd centre in Tuebrook, where the majority of pool upgrades are complete. Final installation of a critical component is underway, alongside improvements to the changing village – acting on the feedback of centre users.

The pool is expected to open following the completion of the new changing facilities in early 2026.