Popular beach car park will remain closed as temperatures soar in Merseyside

A popular beach car park will remain closed as temperatures rise in Merseyside.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car park at Ainsdale beach will remain closed for the rest of this week, while Sefton Council’s Green Sefton team continue to remove the “many thousands of tonnes” of soft sand blown up during Storm Floris.

The local authority says the car park is closed to avoid vehicles becoming stuck in the soft sand conditions. It is warning that the current hot, dry weather combined with wind will continue to cause sand drift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conditions are only set to get hotter, with Merseyside forecast to see temperatures exceeding 30°C on Tuesday (August 12). Those wishing to visit Ainsdale beach to enjoy the sunshine are encouraged to use public transport where possible, plan their journey before setting off, or visit the coastline on an alternative day.

Ainsdale Beach. Image: Sefton Council | Sefton Council

A spokesperson for Sefton Council added: “Over 500 tonnes of sand have already been removed, and the team continue to work tirelessly to improve sand conditions. Green Sefton are undertaking daily assessments and will reopen the car park as soon as it is safe to do so.

The Victoria Road car park at Formby beach remains closed due to conservation works. There is no parking, toilets, bins or visitor access to the beach through the work site area. The Lifeboat Road car park and toilets remain open, but parking is extremely limited.