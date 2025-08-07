The owners of a family-run business in Southport are asking for help in a “battle” against Sefton Council.

Dolce Vita, which has been operating in Ainsdale Village for nearly 40 years, submitted a retrospective application to the local authority’s planning committee back in June, informing them that they had built “a small free-standing unit” at the front of the restaurant.

They stated that the unit is intended to function only between March and October, serving coffee and hot drinks from 9.00am and closing by 9.00pm, and sought permission for the structure to be able to remain for five years or on a permanent basis.

The Design and Access statement, by RAL Chartered Architects stated: “The applicant has consulted neighbours widely and there have been no concerns raised, including from Ainsdale Village Church next door. The use is consistent with the central village location and there are many bars with outdoor seating and service in close proximity to Dolce Vita.”

But, despite many locals responding positively to the new “al-fresco” bar, Dolce Vita has now been asked to remove the unit, with a refusal notice published on August 5.

Dolce Vita, Ainsdale. | Emma Dukes

In a post on Facebook, the owners said: “You may or may not be aware that Sefton Council have demanded us to remove our outdoor bar earlier this week!”

They noted Sefton Council’s reason for refusal, which reads: “The detached building, by virtue of its siting forms an incongrous and dominant feature in the street scene which fails to respond positively to the character and appearance of the area. The proposal therefore fails to comply with policy EQ2 of the Local Plan.”

Dolce Vita said, “we have had nothing but positive feedback from our customers, dog walkers and those in the neighbourhood”, adding: “We are simply asking you to speak out and help us win this battle.

“A simple like, comment or reshare will do. Every bit counts as we truly believe we are creating a better environment for the area as we look to enhance our service. We hope you will stand with us and show Sefton Council that this decision is wrong. Thank you for your ongoing support and patience, we will update you all more in due course.”

Ainsdale locals quickly took the comments in support of Dolce Vita, with one writing: “Absolute nonsense. As a resident of Ainsdale for over 46 years I have absolutely no problem with this.”

Another said: “It is a great addition to the village! It looks fab! Lovely space to sit and chill!”

Dolce Vita is now setting up a petition in their bid to overturn the decision. LiverpoolWorld has contacted Sefton Council for comment.