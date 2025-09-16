A boarded up, abandoned and derelict old pub is finally set for a transformation, eight years after closing its doors for the last time.

The Sands pub in Ainsdale has been up for sale since 2022 as Sefton Council decided to off-load the asset, but no viable option has presented itself until now.

Sefton Council has unveiled a new ‘exciting vision’ for the future of the Ainsdale Gateway. The proposed plans for a ‘nature-led’ regeneration project are designed to create a ‘vibrant, sustainable’ coastal destination it hopes will enhance the visitor experience while protecting the area’s unique natural environment.

The Sands pub, Ainsdale | Google/LDRS

Ainsdale’s coastline includes ‘internationally significant’ dune systems, rare wildlife and a unique seascape. The council said these elements will be placed the at heart of its regeneration plans and committed itself to maintaining and enhancing the formally protected habitats.

The local authority also confirmed one of the key recommendations for its ‘vision’ of the Ainsdale Gateway is the demolition of Toad Hall, which has been deemed structurally unsafe and ‘beyond any viable restoration’. Independent surveys – carried out via drone due to the dangerous condition of the building – said the property is in a ‘severe state of disrepair’.

Toad Hall was originally constructed in the 1920s and was set to be the start of a promenade but it never fully materialised. Many local people may remember the building as a popular nightclub, but since it closed the building was never re-occupied and fell into disrepair, plagued with broken windows and dumped rubbish.

In recent years, there was an attempt to brighten up the property after Sefton Council commissioned local artist Paul Cutis to paint a mural depicting sand lizards.

Alongside the demolition of Toad Hall, the council said it’s close to agreeing the disposal of The Sands, following the ongoing marketing exercise aimed at securing a sale and attracting a partner to deliver ‘transformation’. These proposals would include a new hospitality and visitor accommodation, with improved links to Sands Lake, and enhancements to the boardwalks.

In years gone by, The Sands pub was part of a thriving leisure and tourism area in Ainsdale and is fondly remembered by those who used to patronise it. The pub is owned by Sefton Council and was a busy and popular place to visit, but has it’s been empty and boarded up for a number of years.

The regeneration plans also include the Pontins site which the council said is ‘integral’ to the delivery of its vision. The local authority said it is currently engaging in ongoing discussions with the leaseholder of the site regarding its future.

Councillor Marion Atkinson, Leader of Sefton Council, said: “These regeneration plans are about creating a sustainable future for Ainsdale that celebrates its unique natural environment while delivering world-class facilities for visitors and opportunities for our communities.

“A vision for Nature-Led Regeneration and a world-class offering is intended to reflect the feedback of residents and visitors over recent years.

“There is much to do over the coming years, but in the short-term we have opportunities to make immediate improvements. Toad Hall has sadly reached a state of disrepair that makes restoration unfeasible. For safety reasons, we had to conduct surveys via drone, which only confirmed the buildings condition.

“However, this does open up an opportunity to create new car parking that will benefit visitors and reduce pressure on residents at busy periods. We’re also pleased to be close to securing an agreement on the Sands, which will bring most welcome investment to that asset.

“Engagement with the leaseholder regarding the Pontins site is a priority to enable fulfilment of this vision, and we look forward to continued dialogue with them in this respect.

“These are exciting first steps towards making Ainsdale a flagship destination for nature-led tourism and regeneration.”

All proposals outlined within Sefton Council’s ‘vision’ are subject to planning permissions and approvals in accordance.