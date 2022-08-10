Patients were evacuated from the hospital on Wednesday morning but no casualties have been reported.

Aintree University Hospital’s Accident & Emergency department has been temporarily closed after a fire broke out early on Wednesday morning.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service were on scene at 4:40am, with eight fire engines and police eventually attending the incident before evacuating the A&E department and putting a cordon in place.

Fire crews found that the blaze started in an electrical plant on the roof of a three-storey building next to A&E on was on fire.

The majority of hospital services are currently operating as normal, however, the A&E was closed from around 10:00am as a safety precaution.

The fire began at around 4am this morning. Image: Google

What’s been said

A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rapidly began to fight the fire to prevent escalation while liaising with staff to evacuate patients from the areas near to the fire.”

After fighting the electrical blaze for several hours, MFRS added: “Firefighting operations continue on the roof in a battery storage room. Crews are monitoring temperatures with on-site engineers and firefighters formulating plans to remove the affected batteries to a place of safety.”

A spokesperson for the hospital announced: “Our A&E at Aintree is temporarily closed until further notice. Please seek alternative treatment for urgent and emergency care. All outpatient appointments and planned surgery will continue as normal. Thank you for your support and patience.”

The temporary closure was announced on Twitter.