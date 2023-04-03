Register
AJ Odudu to host Big Eurovision Welcome party in Liverpool - how to get tickets and what to expect

The 90-minute outdoor show at St George’s Hall will kickstart the city’s Eurovision 2023 celebrations.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:04 BST

AJ Odudu is set to host Liverpool’s first major Eurovision event, ‘The National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome’ next month.

The spectacular live show will take place outside St George’s Hall with 90-minutes of entertainments and musical performances from ‘iconic Liverpudlians and Eurovision superstars.’

Sponsored by The National Lottery, around 15,000 pairs of tickets will be available for free, with local residents able to access a pre-sale ahead of the main release.

AJ, who co-hosted the Eurovision semi-final draw with Rylan Clark in Liverpool in January, said: “I can’t wait to get the Eurovision party started in one of my favourite cities – come along and celebrate with us.”

Date: The huge party will take place at 8pm on May 7 and promises to be an incredible evening, kicking off Eurovision celebrations ahead of the live shows.

Tickets will be available for free to National Lottery players from 10am on April 5, with a pre-sale for those with Liverpool postcodes on April 4. Those booking tickets will be required to confirm they have a National Lottery ticket they can present on the day of the event. A maximum of two tickets will be available for free, subject to a £2 service fee per ticket, for anyone who is a National Lottery player.

AJ Odudu and Rylan Clark make the semi-final draw at St George’s Hall. Image: BBC
