Alder Hey Children's Charity teams up with Matalan to launch its first ever limited-edition summer pyjama range.

Wearing matching pyjamas on Christmas Eve has long been a tradition across Liverpool and Merseyside but, ever since launching in 2014, Matalan X Alder Hey’s offerings have become one of the most popular choices for families hoping to coordinate while donating to a good cause.

The #TogetherforAlderHey campaign first started with clothing retailer Matalan pledging a five-year fundraising effort to raise money for Alder Hey’s new Research and Innovation Centre – Institute in the Park.

Now, a special summer collection is launching for the first time ever, in addition to the annual autumn launch which will still return ahead of Christmas.

Launching on July 21, the limited-edition summer mini-me pyjama collection features playful sunshine, rainbow, and star motifs in a comfortable short-sleeve and shorts design. As always, 100% of profits from the collection will go directly to Alder Hey Children’s Charity, helping to create brighter futures for children.

Sarah Welsh, Chief Product, Brand & Commercial Officer at Matalan said: “We are thrilled to continue our support for Alder Hey Children’s Charity with this new summer collection.

“Our 12-year partnership has been incredibly rewarding and launching a summer range with these joyful motifs allows us to bring happiness to families all year round, while raising vital funds for a charity that transforms children’s lives.”

Fiona Ashcroft, CEO of Alder Hey Children’s Charity said; “This new limited-edition summer PJ range is a real treat for our amazing supporters and a wonderful reminder of how we ‘shine bright together’.

“We’re so proud of our long-standing partnership with Matalan, which continues to bring smiles, spread hope, and create brighter futures for children at Alder Hey. The passion and commitment from the Matalan teams over the years has been incredible, and our shared values – especially the power of togetherness – truly shine in this special partnership."

The exclusive, limited edition summer pyjamas will be available in selected Matalan stores, online at Matalan.co.uk, and via the Matalan app.