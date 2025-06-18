Aldi has revealed where it is hoping to open new stores in Merseyside.

The UK's fourth-largest supermarket recently invited the public to suggest areas most in need of an Aldi store. Aldi has now analysed thousands of suggestions to help shape its store search for the years ahead and come up three ‘priority areas’ in Merseyside.

The supermarket chain currently has more than 1,050 stores across the UK but is actively looking to open new sites in Aintree, Kirkby and North Southport.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: "We want to make high-quality, affordable food accessible to everyone, and that means opening new stores in the communities that need them most.

Aldi store. | Aldi

“The response from the public has been invaluable in helping us identify where demand is greatest, and where we need to focus our efforts on finding the sites that can become new stores."

Each site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact [email protected].