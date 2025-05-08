Aldi wants you to help choose its new Merseyside store locations - here's how
The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, Aldi is asking local customers to submit their suggestions for where new stores should be opened.
The most popular areas will be considered as part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to expand its presence and bring its high-quality, affordable food to even more communities.
In recent years, Aldi has seen a surge in popularity with the supermarket chain currently operating more than 1,050 stores, with a goal of 1500+.
Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We’ve always believed that great quality food should be within everyone’s reach and many communities would therefore still benefit from having an Aldi nearby.
“We’re always looking at key places where we see potential, but we want to hear directly from the public about where the demand is greatest. Their input is invaluable as we continue to grow and bring Aldi’s unbeatable value to more areas across Britain.”
To nominate a town or area for consideration, customers are invited to email [email protected] and simply state the Merseyside town or area they would like to put forward in the subject of the email.
Aldi is asking for submissions by June 8, with plans to share the results and unveil the next round of priority locations later this year. For further details on Aldi’s site requirements, visit: www.aldi.co.uk/about-aldi/property/required-towns
