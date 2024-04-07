Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular South Liverpool takeaway, serving the ‘best Chinese food in Liverpool’ has suddenly closed, leaving customers ‘gutted’.

Yummy Green, a completely vegetarian and vegan takeaway on Allerton Road, was run by Mey Lieu, who is veggie herself, with the menu featuring classic British Chinese dishes such as Char-Siu Pork and Salt and Pepper Chicken. Originally a standard Chinese takeaway, it had been operating as meat-free for two years and amassed a cult following and a fantastic Google rating of 4.9 out of five stars.

Sadly, the takeaway announced its shock closure last week, serving hungry customers for the last time on Saturday (April 6).

Announcing the news on social media on Friday (April 5), a spokesperson for Yummy Green said: “This is not easy to say but here it goes. Tomorrow will be our last working day because our time is up in Allerton. Yummy Green will be taking a long extended break and we don't know when we will return.

“The physical shop in Allerton will become a different business after we leave and will no longer be Yummy Green. We would like to thank everyone for their support over the last two years and to let you all know we really appreciate it.”

Customers quickly took to the comments to express their sadness about the closure, with one even stating they travelled from the Isle of Man more than once to visit the takeaway. One person said there is ‘no point living in Liverpool’ without the takeaway, while another commented: “Best Chinese food in Liverpool! Gutted you’re going.”

