Two Almost Famous restaurants have been brought back to life by the team behind Liverpool’s PINS Social Club.

The popular burger brand had restaurants in Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds but announced the closure of all its sites in January.

In a a heartfelt statement on January 27, former owner Beau Myers said: “The lingering debt from Covid, rising costs across every aspect of the business, and a tightening in people’s ability to spend on dining out have created an impossible situation.”

D2, owners of PINS, acquired two of the burger brand’s four sites - on Liverpool’s Parr Street and Manchester's Northern Quarter - in February after seeing the news of the brand’s demise and “acting quickly”. Both restaurants are now open.

The fast reopening of the two sites has caused controversy, with some customers questioning whether the shock closures were a publicity stunt and many staff members being left without pay. Now, the new owners are addressing the concerns and have put out a lengthy statement on social media.

Sharing a post titled ‘What we’ve learnt after a week of owning Almost Famous’ on Monday evening (March 3), a spokesperson for D2 said: “No - it wasn’t a publicity stunt - we’re under new ownership. And, we’re buzzing to get Almost Famous back open.

“We’d like to thank the staff and suppliers who have worked fast and hard to get both sites back up and running in the short time since we took over. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy - you could say we’ve learnt a thing or two this past week.”

They added that they are “aware of and frustrated by issues with the previous owners” but are “seriously passionate about getting things right” with both staff members and customers.

Talking about why they bought the brand, the spokesperson continued: “There’s a reason it’s famous right - it’s an icon - and we didn’t want it to go. It all started because we thought we could put Almost Famous in our existing venue in Liverpool (PINS Social Club) but it didn’t feel quite right.

“We knew there was a huge fanbase for the brand - us included - and we were already into bringing famous back we decided it was literally now or never to save it. We agreed to take on the brand name - plus the sites in the NQ and Liverpool. It wasn’t a pre-planned takeover - we saw the news at the same time as everyone else and acted quickly.”

Addressing concerns about staff members impacted by the brand’s four closures, D2 said: “We can assure you that no one cares about our team than us. We’re hired as many of the old team as we could and we moved heaven and earth to get them a pay check in February as we knew they hadn’t been paid since December.”

They noted that reopening the venues quickly was “really important” to ensure Almost Famous remained “the same brand we all loved”.

Commenting on the two other closed-down sites, they added: “Leeds, we’ve not forgotten you. Ideally we’d have all four sites reopen now but the lease agreements were more complicated for Leeds and Great Northern. We had to prioritise the sites we knew we’d be able to save - and we’re hoping that we’ll be able to look for new sites soon.”