Beloved burger chain Almost Famous is making a comeback in Liverpool and Manchester.

The popular brand had restaurants in Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds but announced the closure of all its sites last month.

In a a heartfelt statement on January 27, former owner Beau Myers said: “The lingering debt from Covid, rising costs across every aspect of the business, and a tightening in people’s ability to spend on dining out have created an impossible situation.

“Despite our best efforts, we are no longer able to continue. Ironically, while our venues remain busy and our reviews are glowing, the financial pressures stacked against us have made it impossible to sustain the business - making this scenario even more heartbreaking.”

Now, two Almost Famous restaurants are being brought back to life by the team behind Liverpool’s PINS Social Club. D2, owners of the bowling bar, have acquired the burger brand’s sites on Liverpool’s Parr Street and Manchester's Northern Quarter.

D2 Managing Director, and former operations manager at Almost Famous, Daniel Kelly said: “We’re buzzing to get Almost Famous back, hire as many of the old team as we can, get the grills on and the burgers flying out. I’ve been part of this brand and I know what it takes to maintain its bigger, better, and make-it-outrageous approach.

“We’re here to bring back the legendary AF experience – killer service, next-level food, and all the chaotic, messy, unforgettable vibes that made Almost Famous, well… Famous.”

Almost Famous Liverpool is set to reopen on Monday, February 24, while the Northern Quarter site will reopen on Friday, February 21.