Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ban on knife sales to under-18s has proved far from effective, with authorities finding time and again that “far too many” are being sold illegally.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale of knives with a fixed blade of more than three inches long to under-18s is illegal in England and Wales, with retailers facing fines or prosecution if they breach the law.

However, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has revealed that Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was “easily able to order a knife on Amazon”, when he was still aged 17 and had been convicted over violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secretary Yvette Cooper revealed that Southport killer Axel Rudakubana, 18, was “easily able to order a knife on Amazon” | Merseyside Police/PA Wire

She told MPs: “That’s a total disgrace and it must change. So, we will bring in stronger measures to tackle knife sales online in the Crime and Policing Bill this spring.”

As recently as November, 24 shops in Lancashire out of a total of 59 visited in a joint undercover operation by Trading Standards and Lancashire Police sold knives to volunteers aged 13 and 16, while four premises failed for the second time in the year and are now facing further enforcement action.

Separately, more than 40% of shops selling knives failed to carry out age checks on under-18s across Wiltshire and in Swindon at around the same time.

The law states that retailers must verify the age of the customer before selling a knife and, for those bought online, at the point of collection or delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon said that to ensure compliance, orders of knives were fulfilled by Amazon and not by third party sellers.

An Amazon spokesman said: “We take our responsibility around the sale of all age-restricted items – including bladed products – extremely seriously and have launched an urgent investigation in relation to this tragic case.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a statement at 10 Downing Street in London, after the Government announced an inquiry into how the state failed to identify the risk posed by Axel Rudakubana | Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

“We use trusted ID verification services to check name, date of birth and address details whenever an order is placed for these bladed items.

“We have an Age Verification on Delivery process that requires drivers to verify the recipient’s age through an app on their devices before handing over a parcel containing an age-restricted item.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Conditions of Use and Sale make clear that anyone under the age of 18 is not allowed to set up an Amazon account or make purchases.

“The product in question was subject to age verification checks on delivery.”

Ebay currently prohibits the sale of all knives on ebay.co.uk, with the exception of cutlery.

Rudakubana appearing on the first day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to murdering three young girls in a knife attack | Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

However, online knife sales have been linked to a rise in knife crime, prompting an ongoing review by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commander Stephen Clayman, the NPCC lead for knife crime, has led the review and will report back to the Home Office this year.

The National Business Crime Centre (NBCC) has said that sales of knives to people under the legal age “continues to be an issue for retail”.

The NBCC said research has shown that far too many knives were being sold illegally, with 160 illegal sales made to children in London in a 12-month period.

It said these sales were often made by retailers who lacked knowledge or confidence when it came to selling age-restricted products.