The student orchestra got a Beatles tour experience before performing hits from the band in Anfield.

More than 150 students from a high school in Massachusetts have been in Liverpool performing at a community show in Anfield.

The 163 kids from Ipswich High School, USA, are visiting three cities in the UK with their school's orchestra, band and choir. They started their day in Liverpool with some Beatles tourism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Student Anna said: "I'm a big Beatles fan, so that was really exciting for me. I'm also a big George Harrison fan, so seeing his first guitar was very cool."

Anna is a student from Ipswich High School, USA

Ipswich is a small town outside of Boston. For many of these students, it’s the first time they’ve travelled outside of the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Student Mark said: "I think it's awesome. I myself have never been outside of the US, so I think coming overseas and just being able to experience the culture that in some ways is very similar to ours, but in many ways is very different is very awesome."

The goal of their trip is cultural exchange. Starting in Bath, the students finish their journey in London. This week, they've been at the Lighthouse Theatre and Community Centre in Anfield.

This is the first event of many to showcase some of the best youth and community groups from around the world, coming to assemble here in Liverpool, a city world-renowned for our musical heritage.

Advertisement

Advertisement