New American-style diner confirmed for Liverpool John Lennon Airport
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The former Estuary Kitchen & Bar - located in the departure lounge after security - is being transformed into ‘Monty’s All Day Diner’. The American-style diner will serve pancakes, burgers, breakfast, mac and cheese, hot dogs, desserts and milkshakes.
The new restaurant is part of Liverpool Airport’s food and beverage partner SSP’s £9m investment announced last year, which saw the first phase deliver the new Sable & Co restaurant and bar, the revamped Burger King and the Tap + Brew bar.
The revamp will also see existing shops such as Upper Crust, Starbucks and the popular Kissing Gate pub refurbished and extended as part of the airport’s plans to serve increasing passenger numbers.
Monty’s will be aimed at families and large groups with table service and a retro diner style. Expected to be completed at the end of January 2025, the restaurant will accommodate 190 customers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.