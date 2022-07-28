The 53-year-old man died in hospital after being found seriously injured.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 53-year-old man was found with fatal injuries in Anfield on Wednesday.

Leroy Venner, 53, of Toxteth, was discovered in a house on Belmont Drive and was rushed to hospital, where he died.

It is thought he was on the run after being charged with robbery offences. Merseyside Police issued a wanted appeal for Mr Venner back in January after he missed a court date.

A post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death.

A 60-year-old man and a 43-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

An investigation is underway and CCTV, forensic and house-to-house enquiries are being conducted in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.

“An investigation is now underway, which is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has happened.

“I would appeal for anyone who was around the Belmont Drive area between 12 noon and 4pm yesterday who heard of saw anything suspicious to please get in touch. You may have information which is vital to our enquiries.

“I would also ask people to check their dash cam footage, CCTV or doorbell camera to see if they have captured anything significant.

“Any information, no matter how small, might help the investigation.”

How to contact police

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which could help us with our inquiries, is asked to DM @MerPolCC, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook’ or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000541869.