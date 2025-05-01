Anthropologie to open first North West store in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major US fashion brand Anthropologie plans to open its first North West store in Liverpool.

Anthropologie – which began life in Pennsylvania more than 30 years ago – has lodged a planning application with Liverpool Council to put up signs for a store in the heart of the city centre’s shopping and leisure district.

The business, which was set up by the company behind Urban Outfitters, wants to take on the vacant unit on College Lane, opposite Waterstones, within the Liverpool ONE footprint. The unoccupied site is located next to the store that had until earlier this month been home to Beauty Bazaar.

According to documents made public on the city council’s planning portal, an application has been made by the fashion brand to put up two new signs on the building. It is expected no further work would be required on the building itself.

The Harvey Nichols Beauty Bazaar site in Liverpool ONE. | Emma Dukes

The move to Liverpool ONE would mark the business’ latest store in the UK and its first in the north west of England. Currently shoppers hoping to grab a deal would have to venture to Leeds for the brand.

Anthropologie UK describes itself as “a destination for the creative, worldly woman” with a mission to “surprise and delight you with unexpected, distinctive finds for your wardrobe and home.” Its potential new home in Liverpool once was occupied by Flannels before its move to the former Tesco site on Parker Street.

The unit is a single story retail space with storage at the rear. According to a design and access statement, as part of the application, two fascia signs would be put up at the front and side of the building, with an illuminated sign to be mounted on the corner of College Lane and Manesty’s Lane bearing the brand name.

Alongside its fashion arm, Anthropologie also offers a variety of home and decor, as well as furniture and gifts. Having begun life in a former workshop in the north east of the United States back in 1992, the business has grown to become part of URBN, the parent company of major brands including Urban Outfitters – which is situated off Paradise Street – Free People and nuuly.

A date has yet to be confirmed as to when the proposals for the new signage would go before Liverpool Council planning officials. It is expected a decision would be made by officers rather than requiring a full committee hearing.