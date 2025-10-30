Anthropologie is launching its first store in the North West - here’s what to expect from the opening day celebrations.

It’s less than a week until Anthropologie officially opens in the heart of Liverpool city centre.

The new Liverpool ONE store spans 7,000 square feet across one floor, with 5,000 square feet of trading space. It will offer customers an immersive retail experience, “thoughtfully designed” to reflect the creative spirit of both the brand and the city.

Opening on Wednesday, November 5, the shop at 16 College Lane is located close to Caffe Nero and Waterstones and is the first Anthropologie site in the North West.

Shoppers can look forward to home, accessories and clothing including Anthropologie’s own-label fashion collections, Maeve, Pilcro and Daily Practice - alongside a curated selection of popular womenswear brands.

Anthropologie Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

In celebration of the launch, the first 100 customers on opening day will be able to take part in a lucky dip with “exclusive goodie bags and viral items”, while DJ Chloe Vives will perform a live set. Customers can also expect complimentary personalisation on your glass, ceramic and leather pieces by Kristine Yeung and festive coffee from Heswall’s Milk Round.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday (November 8), with festive nail art By Oliwia, a Collinge & Co blowdry bar, gin tasting with Turncoat Distillery and more.

Anthropologie Liverpool will operate Monday to Friday from 10am to 8pm, Saturday from 10am to 7pm, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm. It will officially open to the public on Wednesday, November 5, at 10.00am.