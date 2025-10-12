What Birkenhead Market could look like under current Wirral Council plans for a former Argos | Corstorphine and Wright/LDRS

Costs amounting to £1,000 a day to bring in a firm reviewing problems faced by multi-million pound regeneration schemes in Wirral has been described as “an appalling use of taxpayers’ money”.

In July, Wirral Council appointed regeneration consultants Aughton Lane to look at a number of projects over the last three years. The £95,000 review was to see whether the council needs to rethink its approach to regeneration as well as the delivery status of a number of key developments.

The firm’s directors includes Michael Palin, who has held senior positions in Homes England and the Liverpool City Region as well as previously being the chief executive of St Helens Council.

A review of the regeneration programme was prompted following Wirral Council leader Cllr Paula Basnett’s election in May. She said this was because of genuine concerns about the council’s delivery and the costs reflected expertise needed to be brought in.

The independent review took place alongside an internal investigation into works in Birkenhead town centre that are behind schedule and over budget. That inquiry revealed a whole litany of problems from start to finish.

Next week, it is expected the results of this review will be published offering an insight into how the council can move forward. However the costs involved, which were funded from a £4m contingency budget, have been criticised by Conservative councillor Ian Lewis.

Cllr Lewis put in a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the local authority around the decision to appoint Aughton Lane. This revealed the candidates who applied to lead the review charge fees between £900 to £1,000 a day.

He told the LDRS: “In spite of the so-called ‘spending freeze’ and the frequent concerns that we’re about to go bust, it seems money can still be found to pay consultants. To even consider spending up to £1,000 a day on this review is an appalling use of taxpayers’ money.”

He believes the council cannot bring in consultants every time something went wrong and the regeneration committee should have been tracking progress, adding: “If we have a system in place, use the system but if the system doesn’t work, then change it.”

He said the regeneration committee had not been asked to explain failings, adding: “I haven’t heard any councillors stand up and take responsibility for it, nobody is taking responsibility for the mess in Birkenhead.

“It’s not an acceptable answer to say that nobody knew what was going on. It was their job to know what was going on.”

In response, Cllr Basnett said the review was about restoring trust and the council under her “will not hide from scrutiny but nor will we apologise for taking responsible action”, adding: “It’s disappointing, though not surprising, to see yet another attempt to criticise the very process that’s been put in place to bring transparency and accountability to Wirral’s regeneration programme.

“Let me be clear, this independent review was commissioned because there have been genuine concerns about how aspects of the regeneration programme have been managed. Residents and businesses deserve straight answers, and the only responsible course of action was to bring in experienced, independent professionals to examine what went wrong and ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“The day rates highlighted through Cllr Ian Lewis’s many Freedom of Information request are standard for senior, specialist reviewers of this calibre and reflect the level of expertise required. The real question is whether we can afford not to get this right.

“The cost of the review is modest compared to the financial risks involved in continuing without a proper assessment.

“What does waste time and taxpayers’ money, however, is the constant stream of politically motivated FOI requests and commentary that add nothing to the solution. Every hour spent responding to repetitive or speculative FOIs is an hour taken away from delivery, from fixing the very problems Cllr Lewis is criticising.”

Cllr Lewis, who has previously said he has struggled to gain access to information, said: “If the council was more open about its processes, there wouldn’t need to be so many FOIs from myself or residents.”