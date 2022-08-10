The 6ft man also used the gun to threaten the occupants of a car before fleeing from officers.

An armed man wearing a balaclava threatened police officers in Everton before pulling a gun on them and running off.

The Matrix officers were on patrol on Thirlmere Road at about 1.10am on Tuesday morning when they approached the 6ft tall man.

It is reported that he had also used the gun to threaten people in a car on the same road just before the police arrived.

An investigation has been launched to track down the armed man, who ran off along Rydal Street towards Breck Road, and the occupants of the car.

The junction of Thirlmere Road and Rydal Street, Everton. Image: Google

During the course of police enquiries another man was arrested and drugs and cash seized in Everton on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers executed a warrant on a house in Thirlmere Road and a white powder was recovered and taken for examination.

A 50-year-old man from Everton was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply. He has been taken into custody for interview.

What’s been said

Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said: “Our enquiries into the earlier incident involving a firearm are progressing well, and in addition we have redoubled our efforts to disrupt those suspected of criminality in the area.

“Those offenders who peddle illegal drugs often bring the menace of threats, intimidation and violence to the communities they operate in, and we are determined to put a stop to the misery they cause.

“We will continue to carry out warrants, stop searches, land searches and targeted operations right across Merseyside to protect our communities and keep people safe.”

Det Insp Saidi added: “We continue to appeal for information following the earlier incident when a man was seen armed with a gun, also on Thirlmere Road, and then threatened two Matrix officers on patrol at about 1.10am.

“Residents in Everton can expect to see high visibility patrols in the area in the coming days and we would urge anyone with information about this incident to contact us with what you know.”

Detective Inspector Katie Coote added: “We have launched a full investigation into this incident and have spoken to a number of potential witnesses and conducted house-to-house enquiries in the area.

“We are also studying CCTV footage and I want to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any part of the incident, or who has CCTV, video doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward. If anyone knows who this person is please come forward so we can take this dangerous person off the streets.

“Your information or evidence could prove vital as we seek to bring those responsible to justice.”

