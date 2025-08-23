Our first ever ARNE store will be more than just a shopping experience - we're offering unique food too
Founded by brothers Reece and Ryan Broadhurst, ARNE focuses on high quality garments for men and women and boasts an impressive fandom amongst celebrity footballers such as Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole, Raheem Sterling and Steven Gerrard.
Primarily an online brand, ARNE has previously hosted incredibly busy pop-up shops in Liverpool and announced in March that is set to become a permanent fixture on Liverpool ONE’s luxury Peter’s Lane.
Now, the brand has revealed that the exciting new store will feature a unique food and drink concept.
Speaking about the concept back in April, a spokesperson for the clothing brand said: “We want to make our first ever store a little more than just an amazing shopping experience, and that doesn’t just mean putting a ‘Café ARNE’ in there and serving some coffee and the odd snack...
“The coffee shop down the road will do a much better job at making coffee than us and it’s not really adding something too different to an overall shopping experience and day-out.
“Whereas with Arne Bites, there won’t be anything like quite like what we’ll be serving in the city.”
In an update this week, the team said Arne Bites will offer “some of the nicest ice cream and milkshake texture and flavour combinations we’ve ever tasted anywhere in the world” as well as collaborations with local bakeries, sandwich shops and parlours.
As well as treats and, of course, clothes, the new Arne store is planning to have books “dotted around” too and offer a “world-class” shopping experience.
While the official opening of the first ever physical Arne store in Liverpool ONE has not yet been revealed, the team say it is coming “sooner than you think”.