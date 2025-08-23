ARNE has revealed its first ever physical store will offer a unique food and drink experience.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by brothers Reece and Ryan Broadhurst, ARNE focuses on high quality garments for men and women and boasts an impressive fandom amongst celebrity footballers such as Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole, Raheem Sterling and Steven Gerrard.

Primarily an online brand, ARNE has previously hosted incredibly busy pop-up shops in Liverpool and announced in March that is set to become a permanent fixture on Liverpool ONE’s luxury Peter’s Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ARNE Bites, Liverpool (concept) | ARNE

Now, the brand has revealed that the exciting new store will feature a unique food and drink concept.

Speaking about the concept back in April, a spokesperson for the clothing brand said: “We want to make our first ever store a little more than just an amazing shopping experience, and that doesn’t just mean putting a ‘Café ARNE’ in there and serving some coffee and the odd snack...

“The coffee shop down the road will do a much better job at making coffee than us and it’s not really adding something too different to an overall shopping experience and day-out.

ARNE will open their first-ever standalone store in Liverpool ONE this summer. | Liverpool ONE

“Whereas with Arne Bites, there won’t be anything like quite like what we’ll be serving in the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update this week, the team said Arne Bites will offer “some of the nicest ice cream and milkshake texture and flavour combinations we’ve ever tasted anywhere in the world” as well as collaborations with local bakeries, sandwich shops and parlours.

As well as treats and, of course, clothes, the new Arne store is planning to have books “dotted around” too and offer a “world-class” shopping experience.

While the official opening of the first ever physical Arne store in Liverpool ONE has not yet been revealed, the team say it is coming “sooner than you think”.