Arrest after injury shooting in Rainford, drug-related deaths at all time high, Arriva bus strikes continue.

🚍 Arriva bus strikes in the region continue into another week. Talks to end the industrial action collapsed again on Friday. Members of Unite and GMB walked out in a dispute over pay and conditions on 20 July. The only service still running is the Liverpool Clatterbridge Hospital shuttle service.

🚨 Detectives investigating an injury shooting in Rainford last week have arrested a 21-year-old man from Kirkby. On Sunday 31 July, a man was shot in the leg in the car park of the Golden Lion Pub on Church Road. The victim was taken to hospital to be treated. He has since been discharged.