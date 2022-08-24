Arriva buses to be named after Liverpool Lionesses who won Euro 2022
The bus company wants to honour the women who made the country proud.
Arriva are renaming some of their fleets, in honour of the brilliant women who finally brought football home.
The England Women’s Football Team ended the country’s 56-year wait for a major trophy, winning the Women’s European Championship following a tense final against Germany in July.
Two of the team, Alex Greenwood and Nikita Parris, are from Liverpool and will be featured on Arriva buses across the city.
Both women are proud of their roots and Nikita visited Toxteth yesterday to surprise young footballers.
Cora Woodhouse, Director for Arriva said: “The Lionesses’ victory was a historic day in England’s sporting history and their performance throughout the tournament engaged with football fans of all ages. Arriva is proud to be able to honour some of the players by renaming some of our fleet. We look forward to seeing our Lionesses fleet out on the road!”
Full list of named fleet:
Leah Williamson: Milton Keynes
Ellen White: Aylesbury
Beth Meade: Whitby
Jill Scott: Sunderland
Lucy Bronze: Ashington
Alessia Russo: Maidstone
Alex Greenwood: Liverpool
Nikita Parris: Liverpool
Keira Walsh: Rochdale
Ella Toona: Wigan