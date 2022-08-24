The bus company wants to honour the women who made the country proud.

Arriva are renaming some of their fleets, in honour of the brilliant women who finally brought football home.

The England Women’s Football Team ended the country’s 56-year wait for a major trophy, winning the Women’s European Championship following a tense final against Germany in July.

Two of the team, Alex Greenwood and Nikita Parris, are from Liverpool and will be featured on Arriva buses across the city.

England Women’s Footballer Nikita Parris

Both women are proud of their roots and Nikita visited Toxteth yesterday to surprise young footballers.

Cora Woodhouse, Director for Arriva said: “The Lionesses’ victory was a historic day in England’s sporting history and their performance throughout the tournament engaged with football fans of all ages. Arriva is proud to be able to honour some of the players by renaming some of our fleet. We look forward to seeing our Lionesses fleet out on the road!”

Full list of named fleet:

Leah Williamson: Milton Keynes

Ellen White: Aylesbury

Beth Meade: Whitby

Jill Scott: Sunderland

Lucy Bronze: Ashington

Alessia Russo: Maidstone

Alex Greenwood: Liverpool

Nikita Parris: Liverpool

Keira Walsh: Rochdale