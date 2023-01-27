MerseyMade sells a range of artwork, accessories, cosmetics and more celebrating local creatives.

A creative oasis in the heart of the city, MerseyMade is one of Liverpool’s hidden gems and its additional pop-up store is set to be around for longer than expected.

The main store and cafe is located in the historic Chancery Building on the corner of Paradise Street, and this month, a pop-up was opened on Peter’s Lane, in Liverpool ONE.

The MerseyMade pop-up showcases and sells the work of a selection of artisans from the Merseyside region. Items include original artworks, handmade cushions and bags, baby accessories and bath products, by artists including Jenny Dunlop, graphic artist Sophie Green, and textile specialist, Alistair McCready.

MerseyMade aims to grow and support the vibrant and diverse community of creatives within the region and Iain Finlayson, Estate Director at Liverpool ONE, said the pop-up has been “incredibly popular.”

A range of items for sale, created by local artists and artisans. Image: Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld