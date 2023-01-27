A creative oasis in the heart of the city, MerseyMade is one of Liverpool’s hidden gems and its additional pop-up store is set to be around for longer than expected.
The main store and cafe is located in the historic Chancery Building on the corner of Paradise Street, and this month, a pop-up was opened on Peter’s Lane, in Liverpool ONE.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The MerseyMade pop-up showcases and sells the work of a selection of artisans from the Merseyside region. Items include original artworks, handmade cushions and bags, baby accessories and bath products, by artists including Jenny Dunlop, graphic artist Sophie Green, and textile specialist, Alistair McCready.
MerseyMade aims to grow and support the vibrant and diverse community of creatives within the region and Iain Finlayson, Estate Director at Liverpool ONE, said the pop-up has been “incredibly popular.”
Although the pop-up on Peter’s Lane will only be open until the end of January, a second pop-up will open in February on Manesty’s Lane, due to its success.