Avanti West Coast has announced a revised timetable as lines are expected to be “exceptionally busy” ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

Avanti West Coast has released a revised timetable between September 14 and September 20 as Liverpool passengers set to travel in advance to attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Avanti West Coast has released a reduced timetable for the period which sees at least one train an hour departing from Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston.

Her Majesty’s will be Lying-in-state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday 14 September, where it will stay for four days to allow mourners across the UK to come and pay their respects ahead of the funeral on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey

The rail company expects “services to be exceptionally busy during this time” and encourages passengers to “check before they travel and leave as much time as possible for their journey”.

What is the revised timetable for Liverpool Lime Street to London?

Liverpool Lime Street to London (Dep)

September 14 - 16

5:26; 5:45; 7:00; 7:47; 8:47; 9:47; 10:47; 11:47; 12:47; 13:47; 14:47; 15:47; 16:47; 17:47; 18:47; 19:47; 20:48

September 17

6:44; 7:16; 7:47; 8:47; 9:47; 10:47; 11:47; 12:47; 13:47; 14:47; 15:47; 16:47; 17:47; 18:47;19:

September 18

8:18; 8:38; 9:38; 10:38; 11:47; 12:47; 13:47; 14:47; 15:47; 16:47; 17:47; 18:47; 19:47; 20:47

September 19 & 20

5:26; 6:05; 7:00; 7:47; 8:47; 9:47; 10:47; 11:47; 12:47; 13:47; 14:47; 15:47; 16:47; 17:47; 18:47; 19:47; 20:48

How do I queue to see The Queen Lying-in-state?

On their official website, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport have released the route for queues wanting to see Her Majesty Lying-in-state . They are set to start at Albert Embankment and continue to Southwark Park.

The accessible route will begin at Tate Britain where timed entry slots will be issued for a queue heading along Millbank to the Palace of Westminster.

With huge crowds expected, people are being urged to plan ahead and act accordingly. The queue will be constantly moving but it is expected that people queuing will have to stand for hours, possibly overnight, with very little chance of sitting down.

It is advised therefore that the following items are brought while queuing:

Suitable clothing for the weather conditions. This might include warm, protective clothing or an umbrella in cold or wet weather, or sunscreen if you might need it.

Food and drinks to consume in the queue. There are limited places to buy refreshments along the route. Any food items and liquids must be consumed or disposed of before you enter the security search point outside the Palace of Westminster. Clear water bottles are permitted, but must be emptied of their contents before you enter the security search point.

Mobile phone charger. You are likely to be in the queue for a long time, so consider bringing a small portable power bank to use if you need to charge your phone.

Essential medication or equipment that you need to keep with you. Please explain this to the security staff or police at the security search point so they can check the items.

Step-free access will be available for those who need it. Guide dogs, hearing dogs and other official assistance dogs are permitted within the Palace of Westminster.