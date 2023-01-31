The venue will be located in the Cains Brewery Village.

BOXPARK has received approval on planning permission for a brand-new venue in Liverpool, which will open later this year.

The award-winning leisure operator has agreed a 15-year lease with Cains Brewery Village for the site, located within the city’s booming Baltic Triangle.

The venue will be transformed into a food hall and events destination featuring a large internal space with units set over the ground floor, a small internal mezzanine, and an external terrace.

The group is investing more than £3.5m into the Baltic Triangle and is expected to bring 150 new jobs to the local community. BOXPARK Liverpool will be the first of its kind outside of London adding to the three current sites in Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley.

Known for diverse street food offering, independent retailers and iconic events, BOXPARK’s new venture aims to champion local businesses and creatives.

Spanning 21,000 sq. ft and holding 400 internal covers plus 200 external covers BOXPARK Liverpool will include 10 kitchen units, three internal bars with additional external bars. There will also be a 5,430 sq. ft external garden to offer al fresco dining and intimate events.

BOXPARK Liverpool plans.

What’s been said?

Councillor Sarah Doyle, Liverpool Cabinet Member for Development and Economy, said: “The arrival of BOXPARK Liverpool will provide a welcome boost to the leisure offer in the Baltic district. The development is a significant investment creating a considerable number of jobs and now they have planning permission, I look forward to their opening.”

Cains Brewery Village, Managing Director, Harj Dusanj comments: “Today marks an exciting day for Cains Brewery Village with the planning approval of BOXPARK Liverpool. It takes a village to nurture the regeneration of Cains Brewery and we are thankful for all parties that have worked hard to make this next chapter a truly exciting one. The inward investment into Liverpool is a testament to our home of pioneering creatives that continue to echo the entrepreneurial spirit of Robert Cain.