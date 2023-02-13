The venue will be located in the Cains Brewery Village.

Last month, Liverpool Council granted planning permission for part of the brewery village to be reimagined as the first BOXPARK venue outside of London.

Plans for the 21,000sqft eating, retail and leisure operation were signed off amid hopes it could create around 150 jobs in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BOXPARK had previously agreed a 15-year lease for the city which will represent its first location outside of the three sites in the capital which have become well known during England football matches at major tournaments.

Now the firm has submitted plans to the local authority outlining how it seeks to operate. A proposal has been put forward for a premises licence for a multifunction bar/food/social hub space.

The venue hopes to stage “regulated entertainment” including film, indoor sporting events, boxing or wrestling, live and recorded music from 8am to 1am and 2am the morning following New Year’s Eve. Alcohol would be served on the premises during the same hours while the business seeks to operate from 7am to 1am daily.

BOXPARK has wasted no time in setting out its stall since gaining planning permission. The firm last week applied to put up a series of advertisements across the former brewery featuring its synonymous black and white colour scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of three externally illuminated vinyl fascia signs, two internally lit projecting signs and another internally lit aluminium sign would go up alongside four applied graphic signs and an externally illuminated vinyl fascia sign or LED digital display sign.

In an advertising consent statement, planning consultants Quod on behalf of BOXPARK, said “the advertisements will be used primarily to display typical Boxpark branding, comprising a black and white diagonal pattern, but may also include displays of branding and advertising campaigns for other companies.

During last month’s planning meeting, Matthew McMillan, Boxpark development director, said around 750 jobs have been created across its existing three sites and the business is “enthused” about bringing it to Liverpool. He added: “It’s a city we’ve been looking at for a while.”

About BOXPARK

Advertisement

Advertisement

Canning Hall will be transformed into a food hall and events destination featuring a large internal space with units set over the ground floor, a small internal mezzanine, and an external terrace.

BOXPARK is coming to Liverpool next year.

Known for diverse street food offering, independent retailers and iconic events, BOXPARK’s new venture aims to champion local businesses and creatives.

Spanning 21,000 sq. ft and holding 400 internal covers plus 200 external covers BOXPARK Liverpool will include 10 kitchen units, three internal bars with additional external bars. There will also be a 5,430 sq. ft external garden to offer al fresco dining and intimate events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BOXPARK Liverpool plans.

What’s been said?

Councillor Sarah Doyle, Liverpool Cabinet Member for Development and Economy, said: “The arrival of BOXPARK Liverpool will provide a welcome boost to the leisure offer in the Baltic district. The development is a significant investment creating a considerable number of jobs and now they have planning permission, I look forward to their opening.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cains Brewery Village, Managing Director, Harj Dusanj comments: “Today marks an exciting day for Cains Brewery Village with the planning approval of BOXPARK Liverpool. It takes a village to nurture the regeneration of Cains Brewery and we are thankful for all parties that have worked hard to make this next chapter a truly exciting one. The inward investment into Liverpool is a testament to our home of pioneering creatives that continue to echo the entrepreneurial spirit of Robert Cain.