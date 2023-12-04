Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular country bistro will close its doors for last time on Christmas Day. The Mouse at Brimstage, an award-winning restaurant and wedding venue, has served customers for 45 years and is known for its beautiful decor.

Sharing the news on Facebook on Sunday night, The Mouse owner said: "It’s with a very heavy heart that The Mouse is closing its doors on Christmas Day, for the very last time! I’ve tried to contact all events booked in for the next few years (all will be refunded).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’ve had to come to this incredibly hard decision for reasons that are unfortunate out of my control. The Mouse has stood strong for 45 yrs!

The Mouse at Brimstage, an award-winning restaurant and wedding venue, has served customers for 45 years and is known for its beautiful decor. Photo: The Mouse

"To say I’m gutted after all the hard work is an understatement. I’d just like to say a massive thank you to all my staff who have stood by me, it means so much to me, you lovely lot!

"So guys, if you want to come to The Mouse for one last time during December I’d please ask you to book so we can staff it accordingly. Thank you for all your custom, loyalty and kind reviews over the years! Much love Dani xx"

Locals quickly took to the comments to share their disappointment.