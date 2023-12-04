Award-winning Wirral restaurant announces permanent closure after 45 years
'So sorry to lose such a beautiful venue'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular country bistro will close its doors for last time on Christmas Day. The Mouse at Brimstage, an award-winning restaurant and wedding venue, has served customers for 45 years and is known for its beautiful decor.
Sharing the news on Facebook on Sunday night, The Mouse owner said: "It’s with a very heavy heart that The Mouse is closing its doors on Christmas Day, for the very last time! I’ve tried to contact all events booked in for the next few years (all will be refunded).
Advertisement
Advertisement
"I’ve had to come to this incredibly hard decision for reasons that are unfortunate out of my control. The Mouse has stood strong for 45 yrs!
"To say I’m gutted after all the hard work is an understatement. I’d just like to say a massive thank you to all my staff who have stood by me, it means so much to me, you lovely lot!
"So guys, if you want to come to The Mouse for one last time during December I’d please ask you to book so we can staff it accordingly. Thank you for all your custom, loyalty and kind reviews over the years! Much love Dani xx"
Locals quickly took to the comments to share their disappointment.
- Stevie Gee commented: "Didn't come often, but was always in awe with the inside. So sorry to lose such a beautiful venue."
- Helen McCoy said: "So sad and so so sorry for you. The Mouse was a special place I used to visit with both my parents who are no longer with me. It always brought special and happy memories. Thank you for those happy times."
- Chris Hope added: "You’ve made The Mouse a huge success and I know you’ll make a similar success of whatever you do next. I’m gutted that you’re leaving and very upset for you over the circumstances. You’ll leave a huge hole in Brimstage."