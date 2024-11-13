Axel Rudakubana in court over Southport stabbing murders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Axel Rudakubana has appeared in court, accused of murdering three little girls during a stabbing attack in Southport.

The 18-year-old, from Banks, in Lancashire, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via video link from HMP Belmarsh on Wednesday (November 13) afternoon, for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing.

During the hearing at around 2.30pm, Rudakubana covered his face and remained silent, refusing to confirm his identity when requested to do so by the judge, Mr Justice Goose, who at the hearing’s conclusion said: “Axel Rudakubana, raise your hand if you can hear me.” The teenager did not respond..

Rudakubana is charged with the murders of three children - Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7 - who died after being stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed children's holiday club class at the Hart Space in Southport on July 29, 2024.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, dance instructor Leanne Lucas and business man John Hayes, as well as possession of a knife.

The teenager was additionally charged on October 29 with production of the biological toxin ricin and possessing terrorism information - in the form of an Al Qaeda manual - likely to be useful to a person preparing to commit an act of terrorism. Both items were discovered following searches of his home by police.

Rudakubana was due to be arraigned during today’s hearing but was not asked to enter any pleas to the 16 charges he faces, with a further preparatory hearing scheduled to take place on December 12 and a trial set to begin in the new year.

Addressing Rudakubana at the conclusion of the hearing, Justice Goose said: “Your trial will be listed for the 20th of January, with a time estimate of four to six weeks. Thank you."