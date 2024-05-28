Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as the badly behaved baboon pulls a visitor’s car brake light apart.

Wild video footage shows the moment a baboon dismantles and destroys a visitor's car brake light during a Safari Drive at Knowsley Safari Park in Merseyside.

In the three-minute compilation video we see the crazy antics the baboons get up to when visitors drive through the monkey jungle. They are seen jumping onto car roofs and bonnets and climbing onto rear windows.

One naughty baboon yanks at a car’s brake light until it’s left hanging off the car. The baboon is clearly fascinated by the light, breaking only to scratch his back as he continues to pull at it. The determined baboon eventually breaks the light into two pieces and seemingly appears to chew the inside. After the animal looks to have gotten bored and has jumped off the vehicle, the visitors drive on with the remnants of the wrecked light left lying on top of the car.

Where can I see the baboons at Knowsley Safari Park?

The baboons can be found at zone 7 of the park’s Safari Drive in the Baboon Jungle. Visitors can take the Baboon Bus or the car-friendly route if either you don’t have a car or are keen to avoid car damage.

Knowsley Safari Park’s top tips for entering the Baboon Jungle include:

1. Do not feed the animals.

2. Drive carefully.

3. Keep windows and doors locked.

4. Remove external accessories from your car.

5. Read the Terms & Conditions before the Safari Drive.

Where can I purchase tickets for Knowsley Safari Park?