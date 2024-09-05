It seems my observation about bald men in Liverpool was correct

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city is one of the baldest in the UK, according to a new survey.

After returning to Liverpool following a family holiday abroad I was suddenly struck by the what seemed to be a substantial ratio of bald men in the city. I’d never really noticed it before.

I put it down to the fact that I am having to become increasingly more… erm… ‘creative’ with my own hair and as a consequence I’m noticing other men who are also bald or receding. You know, in the same way someone who drives a VW Golf will notice all the other VW Golf cars on the road.

But it seems my initial instincts about the numbers of bald men in the city may have been correct. A new study has just named Liverpool among the baldest cities in the UK.

According to the research, Wakefield is the most follicly challenged city in the country, followed by Preston and then Chelmsford. Liverpool ranks seventh, just ahead of Peterborough and Leeds.

Experts at the barber shop Ruffians compiled the league table based on analyses of the average number of monthly Google searches for terms related to male balding, such as ‘how to cover a receding hairline’ and ‘how to prevent male hair loss’.

Wakefield racked up 314 monthly searches per 100,000 people, compared to the UK average of 195. Liverpool was also above the national average at 253. The city with the fewest balding men is Derby, with just 77 monthly Google searches per 100,000 citizens.

UK cities with the highest rates of men experiencing hair loss

Wakefield - 314 (keyword searches per 100k population) Preston - 305 Chelmsford - 275 Swansea - 274 Birmingham - 265 Lincoln - 261 Liverpool - 253 Peterborough - 239 Leeds - 239 Edinburgh - 234 Newcastle upon Tyne - 233

Robyn Mulgrew, store manager at Ruffians, said: “There are many reasons why men in some areas may experience a higher rate of balding than others, from genetics and stress to diet and smoking. While most men will inevitably experience hair thinning and loss as they age, there are some steps you can take to slow down the process, for example, managing stress levels.

“Proper blood circulation to the scalp ensures hair follicles receive the oxygen and nutrients they need to stay healthy. A good way of promoting this is through regular scalp massage; even just a few minutes per day can make a difference. Smoking, however, reduces blood flow to the scalp, and can consequently contribute to hair loss.

"It is also important to maintain a balanced diet rich in essential vitamins and minerals like biotin, zinc, and iron, which support overall hair health. Lastly, using gentle hair care products and avoiding harsh treatments can prevent further damage and maintain hair thickness.

“While these steps can slow down the progression of balding, it is an inevitable change for many men as they age, and it is important to embrace it. Many people find that a clean-shaven look or a well-groomed buzz cut helps with confidence after experiencing hair loss. Baldness can be a sensitive issue for some people, but it’s important to remember that it doesn’t define you, and embracing it with confidence is key.”