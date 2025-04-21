Bath & Body Works Liverpool opening date revealed

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
The popular US retailer Bath & Body Works will open its first Liverpool store this week.

Bath & Body Works has finally revealed when it will launch its first store in Liverpool.

The popular US brand will bring its iconic candles, body sprays and seasonal collections to South John Street, opening next to the soon-to-open MINISO store and Boux Avenue site.

Bath & Body Works.Bath & Body Works.
Bath & Body Works. | Mr. Satterly, WTFPL, via Wikimedia Commons

Bath and Body Works is the latest retailer to reveal when it will open in Liverpool, with Wingstop launching last week, UNIQLO set to open on Thursday and Sephora opening in May.

Signs around the Liverpool ONE shopping complex state that the brand-new store will officially open at 10.00am on Saturday, April 26.

