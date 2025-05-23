BBC This City is Ours lead James Nelson-Joyce stars in Jamie Webster's latest music video - how to watch
It’s been a while since the iconic Liverpool singer-songwriter has released any music, and he’s certainly gone big for his first single of 2025. As well as announcing his fourth year at Glastonbury Festival, he has releases his new single, Across The River, with a video starring James Joyce-Nelson from the hit BBC drama This City Is Ours.
The video is set in Liverpool, with filming recently taking place on the Pier Head and Blackstock Market’s new roof garden.
Speaking to Liverpool Film Office, James Nelson-Joyce said “it was an honour” to be asked to star in the video, while Jamie said: “For James to come and do this video at a time when it’s has obviously gone so busy for him shows how much a Scouser he is coming to help me out.”
Jamie will perform at Haydock Park on June 21, before taking to the Glastonbury stage on June 29.
The full music video can be viewed above or you can visit Jamie’s YouTube page.
