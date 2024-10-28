Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Locals artists are being asked to pitch ideas for a ‘unique’ artwork at Tower Ground in New Brighton, in celebration of the seaside town’s links to the Beatles.

The Fab Four played the former Tower Ballroom an impressive 27 times - the most at any UK venues outside of the famous Cavern Club.

To honour the legendary Liverpool four-piece, New Brighton Coastal Community Team have been awarded a grant to develop a special sculpture, with which will be installed on the sea facing side of Tower Grounds Hill.

According to the brief, the artwork will need to be at least two metres tall and “tell the story of the Beatles’ time in New Brighton, with a personal twist.” The sculpture should also be made out of mostly recycled materials, and be able to last 10 to 15 years.

A grand statue of the band was unveiled on Liverpool’s Pier Head in December 2014, fifty years after their final performance in the city. It is one of the city’s most popular spots for tourist photos and is often seen donning different decorations.

Grants of £250 will be offered to five shortlisted applicants, so that they can develop their ideas. A winner will then be chosen by a public vote, and they will receive all the necessary funding to install their grand artwork, as well as £500 of Cass Arts vouchers and the chance to display their other work in the Floral Pavilion.

Applicants have from today (October 28) until December 30 to submit their ideas. All submissions should be sent to [email protected]. The chosen sculpture will be unveiled during International Beatleweek, in August 2025.