Beautiful Liverpool hotel named among UK's best places to stay in 2025

The Times has revealed its trusted list of the 100 Best Places to Stay in the UK for 2025 and one Liverpool hotel has made the cut.

One of just ten North West venues to feature in the top 100 list is Liverpool’s School Lane Hotel, which is tucked away down a side street in Liverpool ONE. The stylish hotel is the sister venue of Hope Street Hotel and is just steps away from some of the city’s best coffee joints, shops and restaurants.

Described by The Times as “an edited version of luxury that is ideal for the cost-of-living crisis”, the hotel doesn’t feature a fancy restaurant or spa, but its 55 bedrooms are perfect for a great city stay.

The Times said: “The teacher-turned-hotelier Dave Brewitt goes to the top of the class for this clever conversion of an elegant Victorian building near the Liverpool ONE entertainment complex.

“[The rooms] are minimalist cocoons with bespoke light oak furniture and virginal white fabrics complementing the original soaring ceilings and sash windows. Guests also enjoy complimentary tea, coffee and pastries for breakfast.”

School Lane Hotel has a Google rating of 4.8 out of five stars, with double rooms starting at £66.