'Shimmering star' Bebe King was one of the three young girls killed in the knife attack during a Taylor Swift dance class at the Hart Space studio in Southport.

The family of a six-year-old killed in a mass stabbing in Southport have issued a plea to the public ahead of her funeral in the coastal town.

Bebe King was one of the three young girls who died in the knife attack at a Taylor Swift dance class on Monday, July 29. Two other girls, Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, and Alice Da Silva Aguair, aged nine, also died as a result of the horrific incident.

Bebe’s parents Ben and Lauren said their ‘world was shattered’ and described the schoolgirl as a ‘sweet, kind, and spirited’ child who was ‘full of joy, light, and love’. Her older sister, Genie - aged nine - also attended the dance class at the Hart Space on Hart Street but managed to escape. Her mum and dad said ‘her resilience is a testament to the love and bond she shared with her little sister’.

Mourners lined the street for the funeral of Alice Da Silva Aguiar on Sunday (August 11), with members of the public joined by 30 uniformed police officers on Marshside Road as the cortege arrived at St Patrick's Catholic Church. Her parents Sergio and Alexandra were joined inside by family and friends for a private two-hour service.

Bebe’s mother and father have urged the public and media to show the same level of respect for the funeral of their daughter on Saturday (August 17). They have issued details of the route for the funeral cortege but asked for the church to be left clear for invited attendees, who have been urged to wear bright colours.

The coffin of Southport stabbing victim Alice da Silva Aguiar being taken from St Patrick's Church, Southport after her funeral. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire | PA

Massam and Marshal Independent Funeral Directors announced details of the service on Facebook: “The family of Bebe have asked us to inform the community about the upcoming celebration of life for their beautiful daughter, which will take place at 11:00am on Saturday 17th August at St Cuthbert’s Church.

Bebe King with her mum, dad and sister Genie. | Handout

“As you will understand, Bebe’s family wish for the occasion to be a special and private opportunity for those who knew Bebe best to honour her life in the comfort of privacy and without intrusion. Any invited attendees are free to wear whatever they’re comfortable in but bright clothing is preferred. To this end, we politely ask that the area immediately surrounding St Cuthbert’s church be avoided for the morning of the funeral.”

The family have said those wishing to pay their respects will be able to observe the funeral procession from Preston New Road, beginning from North Road, at 10:20am up to Cambridge Road, adjacent to Denmark Road, at approximately 10:45. From this point, it is asked that they are left in peace. Those not in attendance of the service are asked to light a candle at 11:00am, in Bebe’s memory.

Bebe King, aged six, was killed in a mass stabbing in Southport. | Family handout

The funeral directors continued: “Family flowers only please but donations in lieu of flowers are being gratefully received for the Snowdrop Bereavement Team at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital who have given the family such amazing support in this difficult time.

“All enquiries to David or Wendy at Massam and Marshall Independent Funeral Directors, 137-139 Manchester Road, Southport, PR9 9BD Telephone: 01704 549222 Email: [email protected]. Donations for the family’s nominated charity may be passed into the Southport branch from Monday 12th - Friday 16th August should anyone wish to do so.”