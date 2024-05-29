Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cherished attraction is returning for the first time in fifteen years.

Croxteth Park’s beloved miniature railway is set to return for the first time in over a decade.

After fifteen years gathering rust, it was confirmed last year that the tireless work of volunteers had enabled the 7 1/4 railway to run once again. With a departure date now set for Sunday June 9, riders now have the chance to secure their seat on board. A special launch party is taking place to unveil the railway once again before public journeys begin.

The restoration of this cherished 7 1/4 Miniature Railway has been a true community endeavour, spearheaded by resident Kevin Brown, Liverpool Council, Croxteth Hall and Park, and a committed team of volunteers.

Kevin said: “We are so proud to announce the highly anticipated and cherished Croxteth Park Miniature Railway will officially open on Sunday, June 9. To celebrate this exciting occasion, we have planned several sessions throughout June.”

The first passengers onboard the newly restored rails will be Lord Mayor Richard Kemp alongside Lady Mayoress Erica Kemp. The winner of the naming competition will be revealed, and the new engine will proudly display the freshly engraved name plate.

Originally built in 1981 and operational until 2009, the miniature railway has been lovingly restored to its former glory. It operates along its original route, complete with Diesel Locomotives and occasional Steam locomotives for special events.

The train journey begins at Croxteth Hall Halt Station, winds through the scenic grounds of Croxteth Park, and traverses the historic tunnel before returning to the station. This restoration project has been a labour of love for Kevin Brown and his team of volunteers.

They have diligently worked to clear the track, unearth the rails, and restore 90% of the original track. Their efforts ensured that the miniature railway will once again create cherished memories for families throughout Liverpool.