'Best dad two kids could’ve ever asked for' tragically killed in M53 crash

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 12th May 2025, 09:19 BST
Kevin Rylance sadly died last week.

The family of a man who died following a crash the M53 last week have paid tribute to the ‘loving’ dad.

At around 8.15am on Thursday May 8, emergency services received reports that a white Peugeot van had been involved in a collision with a red Volkswagen car near to the Eastham exit of the M53.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kevin Rylance, aged 49, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but sadly passed away. The driver of the car stopped at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Kevin Rylance.placeholder image
Kevin Rylance. | Family handout

In a short tribute issued today (May 12), Kevin's family said: “A loving husband and the best dad two kids could’ve ever asked for. A hardworking, caring man and everyone who has ever met him will miss him dearly. We will miss you forever."

If you witnessed the incident or have any information about what happened, you can call 0151 777 5747 or DM @MerPOlCC quoting log ref: 25000379237. Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Emergency servicesHospitalPeugeotVolkswagen
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice