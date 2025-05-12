'Best dad two kids could’ve ever asked for' tragically killed in M53 crash
The family of a man who died following a crash the M53 last week have paid tribute to the ‘loving’ dad.
At around 8.15am on Thursday May 8, emergency services received reports that a white Peugeot van had been involved in a collision with a red Volkswagen car near to the Eastham exit of the M53.
Kevin Rylance, aged 49, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but sadly passed away. The driver of the car stopped at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision.
In a short tribute issued today (May 12), Kevin's family said: “A loving husband and the best dad two kids could’ve ever asked for. A hardworking, caring man and everyone who has ever met him will miss him dearly. We will miss you forever."
If you witnessed the incident or have any information about what happened, you can call 0151 777 5747 or DM @MerPOlCC quoting log ref: 25000379237. Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.