Merseyside is a beautiful region, filled with wonderful green spaces, historic country grounds and sandy beaches, perfect for enjoying the spring sunshine.
With spring in full bloom and the sun finally shining across Liverpool and beyond, I have put together a list of 11 of my favourite walks in and around the city, offering the perfect opportunity to explore new parts of Merseyside, from majestic woodland trails to stunning coastal paths.
1. Festival Gardens, Liverpool
Located just outside of Liverpool city centre, Festival Gardens is a beautiful green space, perfect for a spring walk. It has a Japanese garden, rose garden, woodland paths, waterfalls and more, and is undergoing a huge revamp. 📍 Liverpool L17. | User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia
2. Thurstaston Common, Thurstaston, Wirral
Thurstaston is perfect for a spring walk, with the fantastic Thurstaston Common, beach and Royden Park to explore. Hidden in Thurstaston Common is a red sandstone, known by locals as Thor’s Rock or Thor’s Stone. Legend says it got its colour from sacrifices made in honour of Thor. 📍 Thurstaston, Wirral CH61. | Wikimedia Photo: Wikimedia
3. Woolton Woods and Camp Hill, Woolton, Liverpool
A decently-sized country park within the city of Liverpool with sweeping meadows and lucious views ranging from the River Mersey and Welsh hills. Containing a woodland area rich with wildlife, this site would be a great place to take a stroll across over 80 acres of land. The area is also enhanced with a pool and sunken garden and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 📍 School Lane, Woolton, Liverpool L25. | Beno1000/WikiCommons Photo: Beno1000/WikiCommons
4. Carr Mill Dam, St Helens
Carr Mill Dam offers picturesque lakeside trails and walks, and is ideal for a spring picnic with family. Take a stroll along the lake and enjoy a drink at the Boat House. 📍 Carr Mill Road, St Helens WA11. | David Dixon SA-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons Photo: David Dixon SA-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
