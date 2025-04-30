The 11 best spring walks in Liverpool and Merseyside that make the most of the glorious sunshine

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Apr 2025, 08:46 BST

These are some of my favourite walking paths, parks and woodlands in Merseyside, perfect for enjoying the spring sunshine.

Merseyside is a beautiful region, filled with wonderful green spaces, historic country grounds and sandy beaches, perfect for enjoying the spring sunshine.

Whether you are after a long solo walk with a

With spring in full bloom and the sun finally shining across Liverpool and beyond, I have put together a list of 11 of my favourite walks in and around the city, offering the perfect opportunity to explore new parts of Merseyside, from majestic woodland trails to stunning coastal paths.

Located just outside of Liverpool city centre, Festival Gardens is a beautiful green space, perfect for a spring walk. It has a Japanese garden, rose garden, woodland paths, waterfalls and more, and is undergoing a huge revamp. 📍 Liverpool L17.

1. Festival Gardens, Liverpool

Located just outside of Liverpool city centre, Festival Gardens is a beautiful green space, perfect for a spring walk. It has a Japanese garden, rose garden, woodland paths, waterfalls and more, and is undergoing a huge revamp. 📍 Liverpool L17. | User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

Thurstaston is perfect for a spring walk, with the fantastic Thurstaston Common, beach and Royden Park to explore. Hidden in Thurstaston Common is a red sandstone, known by locals as Thor’s Rock or Thor’s Stone. Legend says it got its colour from sacrifices made in honour of Thor. 📍 Thurstaston, Wirral CH61.

2. Thurstaston Common, Thurstaston, Wirral

Thurstaston is perfect for a spring walk, with the fantastic Thurstaston Common, beach and Royden Park to explore. Hidden in Thurstaston Common is a red sandstone, known by locals as Thor’s Rock or Thor’s Stone. Legend says it got its colour from sacrifices made in honour of Thor. 📍 Thurstaston, Wirral CH61. | Wikimedia Photo: Wikimedia

A decently-sized country park within the city of Liverpool with sweeping meadows and lucious views ranging from the River Mersey and Welsh hills. Containing a woodland area rich with wildlife, this site would be a great place to take a stroll across over 80 acres of land. The area is also enhanced with a pool and sunken garden and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 📍 School Lane, Woolton, Liverpool L25.

3. Woolton Woods and Camp Hill, Woolton, Liverpool

A decently-sized country park within the city of Liverpool with sweeping meadows and lucious views ranging from the River Mersey and Welsh hills. Containing a woodland area rich with wildlife, this site would be a great place to take a stroll across over 80 acres of land. The area is also enhanced with a pool and sunken garden and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 📍 School Lane, Woolton, Liverpool L25. | Beno1000/WikiCommons Photo: Beno1000/WikiCommons

Carr Mill Dam offers picturesque lakeside trails and walks, and is ideal for a spring picnic with family. Take a stroll along the lake and enjoy a drink at the Boat House. 📍 Carr Mill Road, St Helens WA11.

4. Carr Mill Dam, St Helens

Carr Mill Dam offers picturesque lakeside trails and walks, and is ideal for a spring picnic with family. Take a stroll along the lake and enjoy a drink at the Boat House. 📍 Carr Mill Road, St Helens WA11. | David Dixon SA-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons Photo: David Dixon SA-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

