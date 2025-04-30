3 . Woolton Woods and Camp Hill, Woolton, Liverpool

A decently-sized country park within the city of Liverpool with sweeping meadows and lucious views ranging from the River Mersey and Welsh hills. Containing a woodland area rich with wildlife, this site would be a great place to take a stroll across over 80 acres of land. The area is also enhanced with a pool and sunken garden and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 📍 School Lane, Woolton, Liverpool L25. | Beno1000/WikiCommons Photo: Beno1000/WikiCommons